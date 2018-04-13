April 13, 2018 by Wrong Hands
Posted in Cartoon | Tagged Comic, Funny, Humor, Jazz, Music, Music Genres, Musical, Musical Chairs, Rock and Roll, Songs | 10 Comments
[…] Musical Chairs […]
Brilliant, and I love my classic Rock chair! 🙂
Yeah but what about fusion? Imagine the pain of fusing a smashed chair with an electric one and an anvil. Talk about headache music.
Ouch!
Just have to add, freak’n brilliant!
Thanks!
Love it! Highly original!
Love love love it!! Now, Singer-Songwriter?
Would you consider becoming Patron Saint of Chairs at my other blog, Vinyl Connection?
(Brilliant, btw)
Okay, but if there’s a ceremony I’m sitting down through it.
Comments RSS
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 18,953 other followers
Like Wrong Hands on Facebook
Blog at WordPress.com.
WPThemes.
[…] Musical Chairs […]
Brilliant, and I love my classic Rock chair! 🙂
Yeah but what about fusion? Imagine the pain of fusing a smashed chair with an electric one and an anvil. Talk about headache music.
Ouch!
Just have to add, freak’n brilliant!
Thanks!
Love it! Highly original!
Love love love it!! Now, Singer-Songwriter?
Would you consider becoming Patron Saint of Chairs at my other blog, Vinyl Connection?
(Brilliant, btw)
Okay, but if there’s a ceremony I’m sitting down through it.