May 25, 2018 by Wrong Hands
cool — what happened to June?
________________________________
Good point. I figure the kids are all still in school until the end of June…so more like “summer holidays” festival calendar
Gorgeous!! 🙂
I’ve been to a bunch of these.
I think I saw you there.
Hi John, SO SO FUNNY!!! I have a three month festival at my house called: The Do as Little As Possible Festival!!
It’s really fun except for when I’m swatting mosquitos. Love, Christine
>
As you know Christine, I have the same festival at my house. Maybe we should combine the two. Oh, wait, that would be doing something. Never mind.
You did it again, you neglect to list our annual Kill a Coyote For Cancer Event.
Seriously, it’s a big deal. (Actually, it is our only deal)
Really!?!? Good god. It’s almost worth going to Iowa just to see that!
Another great punch line. And everything leading up to it. Ah, those bands…
…and those bugs
My town already had the food truck fair… are we getting another one? It was this month, so I guess we can have another one in July. (I wouldn’t be mad—more than half of them were organic and the Vietnamese truck was amazeballs.)
