Advertisements
lazy recipes
June 29, 2018 by Wrong Hands
Posted in Cartoon | Tagged Comic, Cooking, Cuisine, Eating, Food, Funny, Humor, Meals, Menu, Recipes | 7 Comments
7 Responses
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
Advertisements
buy me a coffee
Wrong Hands is on GoComics!
Wrong Hands greeting cards available from U Studio!
-
-
Like Wrong Hands on Facebook
Blog Stats
- 5,204,323 hits
Top Posts & Pages
Archives
Meta
Advertisements
Poor Phil! He always takes the blame. Ha!
Nobody likes Phil.
Ha!
Can’t tell you how many times I feasted on Calaziona Italiano in college, but you missed the most important part…. draining the last bit of beer out of the dead soldiers. Mmmm, mmmmm, tasty.
Of course, but you need to strain the cigarette butts out of it first otherwise it’s a little gritty.
Now THIS would be a cooking show that would actually apply to me. You should start that instantly.
I just might.