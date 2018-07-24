July 24, 2018 by Wrong Hands
Posted in Cartoon | Tagged Animals, Biology, Comic, Dolphins, Funny, Humor, Mammals, Oceanography, Science, Zoology | 5 Comments
These taxonomic posts are so helpful. Keep them coming.
…sooo much research
You forgot to mention that there are occasional sightings of people riding on a dolphin, but never on porpoise.
The best way to tell which is which is the shade of the background. I always use that.
That’s the advanced method.
