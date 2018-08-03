August 3, 2018 by Wrong Hands
Brilliant!
Somewhere along the way, there has got to be a square for “Go home and get a job, you whiny little snit.”
I think the job of husband hunting takes up too much of their time.
Face it, Jane was a gold-digger. I mean seriously, couldn’t she have found part-time work at a Chic-fil-A? Okay, maybe they didn’t have Chic-fil-A’s back then but what about Burger King?
There were no other jobs for girls from her background than being a governess, a teacher at a school or a companion for a rich elderly lady.
“from her background” is the salient point. In her era, the definition of social justice was getting women (and children) out of the workplace (mines and factories), rather than into it.
I do think it is a bit suspicious that her characters set their sights on men who were worth “XXXX pounds a year” (bidding up) instead of gentlemen from the same (modest) “background”.
Still, it is all worth a knowing smile.
Oh, Lizzie WOULD have accepted a modest man, but not the evil cousin who was the full of himself.
You see, – Austen’s heroine in Sense and Sensibility, Eleanor, DID get a modest man.
She did. Very sensible. 🙂
And Anne from Persuasion was not allowed by her family to accept the captain when he was poor.
And in Mansfield Park, again, the woman chose the poorer one and declined the offer of the rich man.
Miss Jane faints and takes to her bed so much, it may be an indication of anemia. Maybe all she really needed was a good steak dinner with a baked potato. Or perhaps liver and onions.
Haha. Nice diagnosis!
You’d be astonished WHAT they DID eat in those days … Liver was not uncommon, as was steak and kidney pie, even udders got eaten!
Clever and, more importantly, funny. Why can’t all cartoons be as high of calibre as yours?
Thanks very much. There are some terrific cartoons out there, you just need to hunt for them.
This is absolute gold haha.
Thank you – this is one to print for the refrigerator for future study!
Brilliant & funny!
Thanks!
i really enjoyed this! Far better than Cliff’s Notes. Now I won’t have to go back and re-read any Jane Austin.
Brilliant : )
Bull! There are NO fainting couches in Jane Austen.
…but there should be
