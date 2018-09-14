September 14, 2018 by Wrong Hands
One of your best!!!
I will never look at these fairy tales the same again. Thanks for the smiles.
Thanks. When you strip down fairy tales to their most basic, they’re pretty damn freaky.
Cinderella: Girl loses shoe, wins lottery.
Nice!
