We have a figure-8 roundabout (2 consecutive circles), followed a quarter-mile later by a regular roundabout. The rule here is “Take a deep breath, close your eyes – and GO!” I liked it better when it was just a regular road with stop lights.
OMG – I can handle single lane roundabouts and that’s about it – if there are more lanes, no matter where I have to exit I only use the most outside one – or I would be circling for weeks and never find out again.
TBH – here in Switzerland, we don’t have really big ones, I think three lanes is the most I ever saw.
Loved your mirror remark. I live in a country where after WW II the UK-occupying forces encouraged roundabouts, then they were abandoned, when the traffic got to thick. Now, on smaller lanes they redo roundabouts … I am glad I do not drive anymore.
It is quite weird seeing a roundabout diagrammed for driving on the right. It causes me significant cognitive dissonance.
I’m not sure about now, but when I was driving in NZ the rule at every intersection was give way to any car coming from your right (they drive on the left).
OTOH I almost mowed down some tourists here in Cambridge, UK because they diligently looked left before stepping onto the road, but I was approaching at speed from the right!
I have a panic attack whenever I approach a roundabout.
…right or left
Regular roads with stop lights I understand. Weird carnival rides in the middle of the street confuse me.
When the guy who designed roundabouts was condemned to hell, Satan refused him. The devil can’t handle that kind of evil.
On his way to hell, he most likely exited at the wrong spot.
Always in the UK I am totally freaking out when driven in a car (I have never driven over there) and approaching a roundabout.
And they have this – the pure evil of roundabouts:
Good god!! They’re hideous!!
YES – I have never been there personally but the sight of the road sign let’s me deny this one.
Such a nightmare.
“You’re the best, around,
gonna drive around n’ around n’ around.”