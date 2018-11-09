John, you did a fine job of depicting what is in your car – but could you do me a favor? Look again. I am missing several items, including, most embarrassingly of all, my car keys. Since I cannot find them in my car, perhaps they are in yours. I know that we don’t know each other and don’t hang out, but my keys have appeared in some pretty strange places. So have a look and get back to me if you find them.
Stranger things have happened. I never wear gloves but there was one in my car. I’ll have a look.
I am also missing a security pass for the job I left five years ago. They don’t need it back, nor do they need me back – but I told them I would keep looking anyway. Just say’n.
I’m on it!
Snot. There would have been snot. If your carchaeolgisers didn’t find snot they weren’t using good magnifying glasses.
maybe for snot you need sniffer dogs . ?