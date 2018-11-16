November 16, 2018 by Wrong Hands
I never understood this thing about naming era’s after kings. Eras should be named after regular people, like the 80’s and 90’s should be known as the Ashley Era.
See Popular Baby Names By Decade
Haha. So True.
The Ashleyean, yeah
