Advertisements
lesser known literary characters
November 30, 2018 by Wrong Hands
Posted in Cartoon | Tagged Authors, Books, Comic, Fiction, Funny, Humor, Literary, Literature, Novels, Reading | 4 Comments
4 Responses
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
Advertisements
buy me a coffee
Wrong Hands is on GoComics!
Wrong Hands greeting cards available from U Studio!
-
-
Like Wrong Hands on Facebook
Blog Stats
- 5,511,356 hits
Top Posts & Pages
Archives
Meta
Advertisements
Now I really want to hear Ron Quixote’s story! 😀 Another great one!
Thanks. I think Ron Quixote would make for a solid Monty Python film.
I know Ron Quixote, he works at the wind farm east of Rochester. Strange guy, he named his F150, “Rocinante” and keeps going on and on about a chick named Dulcinea. I’ve met Dulcinea and let me tell you, she ain’t no prize.
That Ron is a weird duck.