January 18, 2019 by Wrong Hands
Self-aware: Let’s Google my name! Oooooh, twenty-six hits!
Very clever, as always! God help us, though, if they really DO become self-destructive — it would be hard to stop a suicidal Toyota. 🙂
…or a Pinto
BWAHAAA! Oh my God, that’s perfect. (If self-immolating cars are your idea of perfection, of course.)
I had a Pinto back in the day, but it was made the year after the exploding ones. I always thought, “Maybe they don’t know these ones explode yet.” I spent way too much time staring out my rear-view mirror. I got rid of it.
Can’t blame you. I’d have a hard time too, even with the “Our cars probably don’t explode as much as they used to” ad campaign.
Are we talking about a car, or a car as a metaphor for a life?
Or life as a metaphor for a car.
