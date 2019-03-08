Advertisements
« Eagles
Hamlet’s wheel of carnage
March 8, 2019 by Wrong Hands
Posted in Cartoon | Tagged Authors, Books, Comics, Funny, Games, Hamlet, Humor, Literature, Plays, Reading, Shakespeare | 6 Comments
6 Responses
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
Advertisements
buy me a coffee
Wrong Hands is on GoComics!
Wrong Hands greeting cards available from U Studio!
-
-
Like Wrong Hands on Facebook
Blog Stats
- 5,699,717 hits
Top Posts & Pages
Archives
Meta
Advertisements
The world has a Hamlet Complex (as defined by Harold Bloom) when it comes to climate change. We know what we need to do, but we are dicking around hoping a miracle happens. It’s not going to end well.
The best guess puts Hamlet’s age at 30. Old enough to have outgrown his teen angst… One would think.
Hilarious..! Because it does seem like just about everyone dies.
…except Horatio
…who *wants* to die when he realizes Hamlet’s been poisoned!
Yes, absolutely. He’s dead inside.