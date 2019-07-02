John, I love your work. Been laughing at and sharing it for years.
BUT the current climate crisis is NO LAUGHING matter. We have 10 year to get our act together or this plant will be uninhabitable (at least for life as we live it now!)
It’s certainly not my intention to belittle the crisis. In fact it’s a bit of a shot across the bow to those who do. But also keep in mind that once we lose the ability to laugh – even at the things that concern us the most – we’ve already lost.
John, I love your work. Been laughing at and sharing it for years.
BUT the current climate crisis is NO LAUGHING matter. We have 10 year to get our act together or this plant will be uninhabitable (at least for life as we live it now!)
LikeLike
It’s certainly not my intention to belittle the crisis. In fact it’s a bit of a shot across the bow to those who do. But also keep in mind that once we lose the ability to laugh – even at the things that concern us the most – we’ve already lost.
LikeLike
[…] Wrong hands […]
LikeLike