Advertisements
Sociopath
August 30, 2019 by Wrong Hands
Posted in Cartoon | Tagged Antisocial, Behaviour, Comics, Funny, Hiking, Humor, Lifestyle, Personality, Psychology, Sociopath, WrongHands | 4 Comments
4 Responses
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
Advertisements
buy me a coffee
Wrong Hands is on GoComics!
Wrong Hands greeting cards available from U Studio!
-
-
Like Wrong Hands on Facebook
Blog Stats
- 5,992,738 hits
Top Posts & Pages
Archives
Meta
Advertisements
That seems like a path not to take.
Seriously, though. This is funny, but it also strikes close to many readers’ hearts. I have a relative whose behavior traits are those of a sociopath.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We all do.
LikeLike
Otherwise known as “The Road to Success”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, unfortunately.
LikeLike