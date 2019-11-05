‘Other People’s Sheds’? There’s been a TV competition series about this very subject, the award sponsored by a well-known manufacturer of wood treatment and preservation and, who knows, they may already have an app dedicated solely to appreciation of such structures. I’m sure they can come up with a snappier title?
I dunno. If i had access to “Ask a gopher,” i would probably consult it daily! 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Same
LikeLike
‘Other People’s Sheds’? There’s been a TV competition series about this very subject, the award sponsored by a well-known manufacturer of wood treatment and preservation and, who knows, they may already have an app dedicated solely to appreciation of such structures. I’m sure they can come up with a snappier title?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haha, amazing. I’m not sure what it says about society where the silliest thing I can think of actually exists.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly my first thought!
LikeLiked by 1 person