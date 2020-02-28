Ah. So that explains that odd feeling of deja vu whenever I would run into an Elvis movie on TV back in the day (by which I mean the 1970s, when CATV wasn’t quite the standard way to watch TV). It didn’t matter if the Elvis movie was Jailhouse Rock, GI Blues, or Viva Las Vegas, but I’d always go…”Haven’t I seen THIS movie before?”
My experience exactly. The plots were the same but the settings would change…sort of.
Okay, seeing’s how the plots were all the same, the best one had to be the one in Hawai’i at the Polynesian Cultural Center.
No prejudice here…
Doesn’t he always outwit, outfight, outsing or out-overact an unpleasant male opponent? Just askin’. I’ve never watch a complete Elvis movie.
Sometimes a disapproving father. But they always end the same.
True.
