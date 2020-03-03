March 3, 2020 by Wrong Hands
Do you hear the roaring laughter from far away? It’s me…
ah…that’s what that was
I’m thinking that Flowers Direct made a killing here…..
I absolutely *love* how the two royal houses are so diametrically opposed to one another that their flags are flying in opposite directions away from one another… 🙂
I’ve been told the wind shear in my cartoon is quite impossible, however, in a ‘cartoon’ world anything is possible.
I always wondered why it was called the War of Roses!
Yvonne
