March 17, 2020 by Wrong Hands
Posted in Cartoon | Tagged Comics, coronavirus, COVID-19, flu, Funny, Health, Humor, Humour, Language, pandemic, Science, virus, Words | 6 Comments
Thank you, John Atkinson, for the relief you can give us through your wit even in these absurd, dystopic moments.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Keep smiling everyone!
It’s also eerily reminiscent of those computer code messages you get when your computer crashes and all you see afterwards is “the Blue Screen of Death.”
Stay safe. Stay informed. Stay healthy. And keep on being funny!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s also eerily reminiscent of those computer code messages you get when your computer crashes and all you see afterward is “the Blue Screen of Death.”
LikeLike
It also reminds me of part of the REM song, “It’s the End of the World as we Know It.” I don’t know why….
Cause it is?
Comments RSS
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 19,531 other followers
Follow
Like Wrong Hands on Facebook
Blog at WordPress.com.
WPThemes.
Thank you, John Atkinson, for the relief you can give us through your wit even in these absurd, dystopic moments.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Keep smiling everyone!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s also eerily reminiscent of those computer code messages you get when your computer crashes and all you see afterwards is “the Blue Screen of Death.”
Stay safe. Stay informed. Stay healthy. And keep on being funny!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s also eerily reminiscent of those computer code messages you get when your computer crashes and all you see afterward is “the Blue Screen of Death.”
Stay safe. Stay informed. Stay healthy. And keep on being funny!
LikeLike
It also reminds me of part of the REM song, “It’s the End of the World as we Know It.” I don’t know why….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cause it is?
LikeLiked by 1 person