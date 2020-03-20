social distancing
March 20, 2020 by Wrong Hands
Posted in Cartoon | Tagged Cartoons, Comics, coronavirus, COVID-19, Funny, Hamlet, Humor, Literature, Reading, Shakespeare, socialdistancing, Theatre, virus
4 Responses
Hey, at least Hamlet practiced good social distancing. Not so sure about Yorick. Best wait till the CDC tests that skull!
LOL
… sorry to be a pedant, but it’s:
😛
Yes, I’m aware. It is one of the most misquoted lines of Shakespeare. I originally had it as “I knew him.” but too many people messaged me claiming I had it wrong and needed to add the “well”. Who am I to argue with the masses?
Ah, ‘the wisdom of the masses’. Yeah, you can’t ignore it, it never goes away.
