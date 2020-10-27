October 27, 2020 by Wrong Hands
Posted in Cartoon | Tagged Abridged, abridged cinema, Cartoons, Comics, Exorcist, Films, Funny, Horror, Humor, Humour, Media, Movies, plot summaries, Spoilers, Tropes | 6 Comments
You forgot “…has digestive issues….”
I’ve never been able to consume pea soup since I watched this movie.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haha. Yes, absolutely!
I know folks who had an imaginary friend. Hers was rough than most
Laugh On
Ya, not the best friend to be sure.
“And turns heads,” bwahaha. Don’t forget, and cleans out her stomach.
Digestive issues…
