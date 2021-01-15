dinosaurs of the postmodern era
January 15, 2021 by Wrong Hands
Posted in Cartoon | Tagged Art, Cartoons, Comics, Culture, Dinosaurs, Funny, History, Humor, Humour, meta, Modernism, Paleontology, Philosophy, pluralism, Postmodernism, Science | 4 Comments
4 Responses
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
buy me a coffee
support wrong hands
Wrong Hands is on GoComics!
Wrong Hands greeting cards available from U Studio!
-
-
Like Wrong Hands on Facebook
Blog Stats
- 6,958,046 hits
Top Posts & Pages
Archives
Meta
A long neck for naval gazing, I would imagine. LOLOLOLOL!
LikeLiked by 2 people
No doubt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
English majors of the world, unite,
LikeLiked by 1 person
Art majors too!
LikeLike