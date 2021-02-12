Mother Nature Goose
February 12, 2021 by Wrong Hands
Like this:
Like Loading...
Posted in Cartoon | Tagged Cartoons, Climate, Climate Change, Comics, Environment, environmental, Funny, Humour, Mother Goose, Mother Nature, Nature, Nursery Rhymes, rhymes, Weather, Wildlife | 8 Comments
Good ones, especially the first one. They all drive home points.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Brilliant!
LikeLiked by 3 people
There was a crooked man,
who built a crooked home.
He chose a lovely site
upon protected loam.
He paid a crooked builder,
to ignore the EPA.
Now the site’s not lovely,
it’s all been washed away.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nicely done!
LikeLike
Hey John, I still can’t seem to give “likes” to your comics, but I really do love this one. ♥☺
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks! Not sure why WordPress makes it so difficult on everyone.
LikeLike
Lovely but to true to be funny
Take Five minutes to Laugh
LikeLike
nice one!
I appreciate the humorous angle to these oh-so-serious issues
LikeLike