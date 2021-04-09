Humpty Dumpty (epilogue)
April 9, 2021 by Wrong Hands
Like this:
Like Loading...
Posted in Cartoon | Tagged Books, Cartoons, Comics, Cooking, eggs, epilogue, Funny, Humour, Humpty Dumpty, Literature, Mother Goose, Nursery Rhymes, Poetry, Reading, rhymes | 8 Comments
Waste not, want not.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Poor Humpty Dumpty 😦
LikeLiked by 1 person
Has anyone ever asked what he was doing up there in the first place? Someone that round is bound to fall off a wall.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Drunk?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Most likely. Better watch out when lighting a flame under that egg.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rum and eggnog
LikeLike
How did they get the egg out of the dirt and then vice versa?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good point. Maybe they weren’t very fussy and liked a little grit in their omelette.
LikeLike