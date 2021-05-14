Elizabethan slang or plant name?
May 14, 2021
Don’t know where you come up with this stuff, but it’s good. I got most of them right, but now all. I’m not even going to ask what some of that slang means!
You don’t want to know. Most are put-downs – rhythmic and dainty – but insults nonetheless.
Only got one wrong – and I am not even a native speaker (giving myself a huge pat on my back)
Congrats! I had to keep double-checking to make sure I wasn’t setting the answers wrong. Had I not made the cartoon, I would have failed miserably.
It was mainly guessing … So I am probably just good at guessing.
I’d love to know what the slang items are 🙂
I just pulled out the plants; I missed Lambsquarters, and avoided all the slang terms (so, 1 wrong).
Nicely done! Some of the slang terms are a little risque.
I did OK but I really wanted Sneezewort to be some sort of slang, and why wouldn’t I water a knocknobler?
