I think that if the time-traveling humans had done their research and buzzed over Los Angeles any time after (say) February 22, 1944, they might have seen Kardashian patriarch Robert as a little kid. True, the Kardashians on reality TV would not have been born yet. but there would have been a little Rob, playing “lawyer” with his friends, in the backyard of his house in View Park.
And if the time travelers somehow mixed the exit to the 1950s on the way to freak out a farmer and arrived over the University of Southern California’s football practice field, they might have spotted a water boy named Kardashian hanging out with a certain USC Trojans running back.
Pro-tip to time travelers: If you want to see Kardashians before the TV show, buzz the LA suburb of View Park circa 1944 to 1960!
