Periodic Table of Elephants
September 3, 2021 by Wrong Hands
Like this:
Like Loading...
Posted in Cartoon | Tagged Atomic, Atoms, Cartoons, Chemistry, Comics, elements, Elephants, Funny, Humour, JohnAtkinson, Pachyderms, Periodic Table, Physics, Science, Teaching, Wordplay, WrongHands | 9 Comments
What about TinTin?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dear John and Dr William R Robinson,
Where and what element does the following belong in the “Periodic Table of Elephants”?
Yours sincerely,
SoundEagle
LikeLiked by 2 people
Brilliant!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Clever and Cute! I don’t get the Xenon reference… BTW, the symbol is Xe, which is what my schnauzer goes by (pronounced Zee), LOL.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So, you will do these cartoons every once in a while… 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is absolutely hysterical! One of your best.
C Craig Parks CraigParks@me.com
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love this one You missed Hydrogen It would look something like the Hindenburg
;;
;;
;;
Laugh yourself to sleep. You’ll be stronger in the morning
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is the kind of humor I like. Clever and the art is great.
LikeLiked by 1 person