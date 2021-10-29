Slasher Movie Essentials
October 29, 2021 by Wrong Hands
Add the “unnecessary sex scene that ends with a violent death” and you’ve got all your slasher movie bases covered!
So true!
WordPress would probably censor his cartoon
I don’t think the cartoon would depict the said scene in a graphic fashion.
Scenes like that are a trope in slasher films. Especially in Friday the 13th,
True but you forgot the totally unnecessary sexuak encounter, Unless you find that necessary
Laughter Rules!!
