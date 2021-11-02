November 2, 2021 by Wrong Hands
Posted in Cartoon | Tagged Beliefs, Cartoon, Cinema, Comic, Deity, Funny, God, Godzilla, Humor, Humour, John Atkinson, Monsters, Movies, Theology, Wordplay, Wrong Hands | 9 Comments
And then there’s Modzilla, dressed in the latest fashions.
And Bodzilla flexing.
And Codzilla, the biggest fish in the lake.
Godzilla and Bridezilla!
I am probably more amused than I should be *giggles*
I was thinking the exact same thing while I was drawing it.
I remember age five when Godzilla actually startled me. “The Beast from 20000 fathoms “ was more realistic and ultimately scarier…
When I was five pretty much everything startled me. Tigger in Winnie the Pooh was off-putting.
This one is lots of fun Very good
Laugh It Up
