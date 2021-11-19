November 19, 2021 by Wrong Hands
Weird space time continuum where the days leading up to the 25th compress so it arrives sooner (sold separately in the virtual version) and Jingle all the way with superb board game! Ton of fun for Kids from 1- 101.
It always arrives faster than we think.
Do you think there will be a Christmas Tree Decorating Deluxe Edition(TM)?
Haha. Crooked tree argument, shards of glass, disinterested kids, pet mishaps…all good!
Only two turns for ‘Wonderful Christmastime’, I’d have thought a short prison term at least!
It’s lifelong torment. I’ve had the earworm now for about a week…soon to be followed by the Wham Christmas song…yeesh!
Last Christmas is NOT a Christmas song, it’s about a break up at Cchristmas time FFS.
Maybe I can help – my earworm since months: Unknown Legend from Neill Young.
Agree! Also your earwoom is a much better class of song.
You missed [Mariah Carey–flip the board and rage-quit]! 😂😂
Oh yeah!
What a great game! Let’s play!
Cat climps the Christmas tree and tree falls. Go back 5 spaces.
