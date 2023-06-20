Advertisement
History Briefs – The Moon Landing
June 20, 2023 by Wrong Hands
Isn’t that human nature? sigh….
Wait; that flag has a shadow. That’s Hollywood studio lights…
Thankfully, I’ve only “met” guys like the one in Panel Three online; all the people I know “IRL” are not Apollo skeptics. And I was six in 1969, so I have vague but real memories of the Moon landing.
I remember it as well. I was very young, but it stuck with me. My grandfather (who was born in the late 1800s) kept saying that he never thought he would live to see such a miraculous thing.
Of course, most of my “real” memories of July 20, 1969 have been “overwritten” by all the documentaries about the Apollo program that I’ve seen or owned since then. I do recall that we lived in Colombia, and all of the newscasts in Bogota were (a) in black-and-white and (b) in Spanish. But when I “remember” Apollo 11, my mind is full of clips in English and in color.
My maternal grands were also born in the late 1800s. They said pretty much the same thing that your grandfather did!
Thanks for sharing your memories of Apollo 11, John.
My pleasure. Thanks for sharing yours as well!
This was really great! Thank you for this.
There were always conspiracies about things *sighs*
…no matter how silly and far-fetched.
