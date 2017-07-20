July 20, 2017 by Wrong Hands
Damn – you really made it!
OMG, this is SUPER cool!!!!
Get down wid yo bad self.
this is awesome! Congrats! Jane
Jane Grossman | Catalyst I M P A Q Business Execution Systems
1.775.849.9755 Direct 1.775.842.0620 Mobile 1.323.969.0088 IMPAQ HQ http://www.ImpaqCorp.com
*”Being positive in a negative situation is not naive. It’s leadership.”* *- Ralph Marston*
Thanks!
Well, I knew you would famous someday, John, just not THIS famous. Enjoy!! Did Madz give you the jam I sent for you and Jacob? Love, Christine
Sent from my iPhone
>
Yes she did. Thank you so, so much!
I don’t know you but I’ve been following your work for a while now, congrats! Next up, an answer on Jeopardy!
Haha. That would be epic!
Very cool!
How cool is that? Your description of the novel was so accurate that 85 % of the audience knew the right answer!
I know…yet he still had to ask the audience. I liked their choices. Lolita? Really, Lolita?!?!
Awesome! Congratulations! (I can’t believe he needed to ask the audience.)
I know!! Seemed fairly obvious.
Congrats! Who needs Cliff’s notes when you have Atkinson’s Abridged? My go-to source for literary witticism.
Thanks so much! I have a book of Abridged Classics coming out next summer.
This is amazing!!! Congratulations!!! The geek in me just loves the fact I “follow” someone whose work has been featured on Millionaire! So much cooler than being a contestant!
Haha…I think I’d rather be a contestant – more potential for money!
