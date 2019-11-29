We literally just finished watching one 10 minutes ago. We know they’re cheesy and formulaic and we still watch one every single day. These two were Old Flames and he was about to hop a flight to Honduras to been a doctor to third world people but then he changed his mind at the last minute and now all is right and they can get married and build the family that he wants even though they’re both clearly in their 40s.
i think you hit all the newer ones. Thats why they’ll never be classics, like White Christmas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds like you’re saying “It’s Christmas, Carol!” and “Merry Matrimony” will never be classics. Where are Bing Crosby and Burl Ives and when you need them?
LikeLike
You’ve outdone yourself on this one! I think I’ve seen ever darn permutation in your chart.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve pretty much seen them all too…but I still watch…I can’t look away.
LikeLike
We literally just finished watching one 10 minutes ago. We know they’re cheesy and formulaic and we still watch one every single day. These two were Old Flames and he was about to hop a flight to Honduras to been a doctor to third world people but then he changed his mind at the last minute and now all is right and they can get married and build the family that he wants even though they’re both clearly in their 40s.
LikeLike