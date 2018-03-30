Crime shows have evolved a great deal since the 80’s. They used to consist mostly of detective taking off and putting on their sunglasses. Well that’s not completely fair, there used to be a detective on Law & Order who spent most of the show snapping his clam-shell phone open and closed.
