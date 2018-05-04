Advertisements
narcissism
May 4, 2018 by Wrong Hands
Posted in Cartoon | Tagged Comic, Communication, Funny, Humor, Narcissism, Psychology, Self, Social Media, Social Networking, Technology | 7 Comments
7 Responses
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
Advertisements
buy me a coffee
Wrong Hands is on GoComics!
Wrong Hands greeting cards available from U Studio!
-
-
Like Wrong Hands on Facebook
Blog Stats
- 5,015,708 hits
Top Posts & Pages
Archives
Meta
Advertisements
99% of social media user?
Being very clever and astute, I am responding from yet another international jaunt, this time from Bali, where I am VERY POPULAR and deservedly so because I’m bloody HANDSOME and BRILLIANT unlike most of the wallies on the web so I’m extremely upset by this post as its typical of so called NORMALS to have a go at majorities like us Narsisisis. Norsises, neesesses,, anyway people you are OPPRESSING us. Shame on YOU.
P.S Try this site https://bit.ly/lotsofpussies its cute….
Hilarious! Enjoy the Journey…#Cheers!
For us Midwestern narcissists, please add:
– All without bringing attention to yourself.
a true skill!
[…] Narcissism […]
If it comes with a “no babies” content filter, I’ll switch from Instagram today.