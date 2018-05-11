May 11, 2018 by Wrong Hands
Posted in Cartoon | Tagged Cars, Comic, Funny, Humor, Lyrics, Music, Rock and Roll, Songs, Traffic, Vehicles | 12 Comments
“Yeah, we got a little convoy,
Ain’t she a beautiful sight?”
Where’s the 1957 Black Vincent Lightning?
in the sequel
Wow! You’re a Highway Star (via Deep Purple…)
Shouldn’t the black limo be the last thing – containing the coffin?
Probably
Superb.
A child in the vicinity requested the Wiggles’ Big Red Car in any sequel.
Consider it done.
As someone who spends the equivalent of almost a full day each week commuting to and from work, and having heard most of the songs referenced in this cartoon: Awesome!!
I think you need to make them into a commuting playlist.
that’s a GREAT idea…..
Thanks, this brought a big smile to my face. Props for the Slow Ride.
Great theme for a mix CD, too.
Comments RSS
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 18,976 other followers
Like Wrong Hands on Facebook
Blog at WordPress.com.
WPThemes.
“Yeah, we got a little convoy,
Ain’t she a beautiful sight?”
Where’s the 1957 Black Vincent Lightning?
in the sequel
Wow! You’re a Highway Star (via Deep Purple…)
Shouldn’t the black limo be the last thing – containing the coffin?
Probably
Superb.
A child in the vicinity requested the Wiggles’ Big Red Car in any sequel.
Consider it done.
As someone who spends the equivalent of almost a full day each week commuting to and from work, and having heard most of the songs referenced in this cartoon: Awesome!!
I think you need to make them into a commuting playlist.
that’s a GREAT idea…..
Thanks, this brought a big smile to my face. Props for the Slow Ride.
Great theme for a mix CD, too.