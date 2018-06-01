June 1, 2018 by Wrong Hands
Sounds nice – but are the appliances updated?
Just the pelican washing machine, octopus dishwasher and elephant central vac.
Wiccan stuff… welp, I’m sold. How much’s the rent?
