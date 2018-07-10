I am going to speak to the British Government to see if we can get a species. London Zoo has a few in it’s enclosures. Picture of Big Ben and the Shard looming in the background and a cage with some kid waving a flag. That’s just Art waiting to be drawn.
I’ve been telling people for years that there is such a thing as an Iowan Elephant. Some thought I was nuts. Others knew I was nuts – but with this simple tool, used correctly of course, I can prove they are nuts.
BTW, elephants like nuts. You should consider drawing something to illustrate this fact.
Oh man, this is so helpful. I’ve always found that whole African/Indian thing really confusing. Could you do one for Indian Elephants as well? Thanks.
Yes, absolutely. But I will need some time to do the proper research. These things can be quite nuanced.
I am going to speak to the British Government to see if we can get a species. London Zoo has a few in it’s enclosures. Picture of Big Ben and the Shard looming in the background and a cage with some kid waving a flag. That’s just Art waiting to be drawn.
But what if it is an Indian elephant on safari in Africa???
Hmm…good point, but I feel like he would have luggage with him.
I’ve been telling people for years that there is such a thing as an Iowan Elephant. Some thought I was nuts. Others knew I was nuts – but with this simple tool, used correctly of course, I can prove they are nuts.
BTW, elephants like nuts. You should consider drawing something to illustrate this fact.
I say “nuts” to the whole thing.
Thank you for this wonderful fact and illustration. It must have been hard and time consuming to research this and come to this conclusion. I love that is is so easy to understand!
Lots and lots of research, but rewarding in the end.