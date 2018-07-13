Macbeth could have avoided a world of hurt just by reading the play. I mean, seriously, if someone wrote a play with my name on it, I would read it and plan accordingly. I guess we are just so much smarter now than people were then, you know, the internet and all.
If only he had wifi
If only – but the witches had it. Which explains so much.
They clearly had read the play.
Well done!!!
Saved me a lot of time to fight through this old English writing (to be honest I have a German Version but it sits idle in my Bookshelf for showing off since years).
I have the same “showing off” bookshelf.
Ha!