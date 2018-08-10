August 10, 2018 by Wrong Hands
A new take on the “San Serriffe” hoax. 😀 Cool!
This is a place in Xanth. Or at least, it should be. Ever read the Xanth books?
No I haven’t…but maybe I will now.
You’d love it. It’s all puns.
Sounds great!
it took me a minute… good one!!
kerning?
Very good. I like the highly original ideas you come up with. You’ve clearly mastered connecting disparate elements and eliciting droll laughter. Bravo.
