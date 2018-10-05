October 5, 2018 by Wrong Hands
Very good!
I hear A House for Mr. Biswas” is scheduled for construction – but one never knows…
Quite the block, buster 😉
Or should I say blockbuster ?!
Where’s the Onthe Road?
I guess that would happen when you take “The Road”.
Howard’s End?
I capture the Castle?
The House at Pooh Corner?
Jamaica Inn?
Ghormengast?
Etc.
I know, but the cartoon has only so much space. Maybe in part 2.
Very imaginative. And subliminal — I keep thinking this is Reader’s Paradise.
part 2 ? The Bottle Imp. Goblins Market….
I can imagine those Earnshaws and Flytes bickering…on the other hand, Sebastian would be easily squashed like a bug by Cathy senior.
It would be a very feisty neighbourhood.
