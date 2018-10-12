October 12, 2018 by Wrong Hands
Ha, ha! I have sometimes wondered what non-English speaking people must think of when they hear certain of our words. This clears it up!
Uxbridge English Graphical Dictionary
By that standard, the definition of discard is the greeting card you are holding up and pointing to.
LOVE THIS!
As a native Swiss German Speaker, having knowledge of English, French, Italian and some Spanish, I always try to find out what something means by comparing it to words I know – and ever so often am baffeld by what it really means 😀
English is notorious for that.
