Collected Works
January 25, 2019 by Wrong Hands
Actually as far as his books go, most of G R R Martin’s characters are alive and well. Have you read the books or just watched the TV show (which are well ahead of the books now)?
not all of the books…and, yes, the tv show
Is this going to be available as a print/poster/something? I need it. 💜
Get merchandise for this cartoon here: https://www.redbubble.com/people/wronghands/works/36554396-collected-works?asc=u&c=477728-literature
I’m OK – You’re a Mess (Thomas Anthony Harris)
You are brilliant! These are hilariously spot-on. And thank you for offering them for purchase through Red Bubble; I’ve just become your (grateful and happy) customer.
Haha. Thanks Heide!
Makes me a bit less inclined to read these that I haven’t already. And the ones I have…yep.