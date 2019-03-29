March 29, 2019 by Wrong Hands
Posted in Cartoon | Tagged Aging, Birthday, Comics, Funny, Grammar, Humor, Life, Lifestyle, Middle-aged, Midlife | 11 Comments
Ouch!
I know!
At least we still have our verbs…for now.
True. The verbs help “the thing” into action – the “thing” being my go-to noun.
LOL. This is spot on!
At first I read “middle ages” (perhaps also influenced by the drawing) instead of “middle age”, so I needed a second look to get it right…
Haha. I almost went for the play on words “Middle Ages” vs “middle age”…but it was starting to confuse me, so I didn’t. Good thing.
🤣🤣🤣
Oh my goodness. You GET me!
That’s a pretty funny, umm, the, ugh, the thing you put on the internet!
Thanks, I like doing those whatchamacallit thingies.
Comments RSS
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 19,366 other followers
Follow
Like Wrong Hands on Facebook
Blog at WordPress.com.
WPThemes.
Ouch!
I know!
At least we still have our verbs…for now.
True. The verbs help “the thing” into action – the “thing” being my go-to noun.
LOL. This is spot on!
At first I read “middle ages” (perhaps also influenced by the drawing) instead of “middle age”, so I needed a second look to get it right…
Haha. I almost went for the play on words “Middle Ages” vs “middle age”…but it was starting to confuse me, so I didn’t. Good thing.
🤣🤣🤣
Oh my goodness. You GET me!
That’s a pretty funny, umm, the, ugh, the thing you put on the internet!
Thanks, I like doing those whatchamacallit thingies.