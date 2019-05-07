May 7, 2019 by Wrong Hands
None more black.
Looks like a difficult project. It’s so hard to paint within the lines.
Were you listening to the Rolling Stones when you drew this one, John?
No, but I am now!
You’ve not included the event horizon here: what hue should that be coloured in with? (Asking for a friend, who’s trying to paint it from life.)
Hmm…I’ll have to think about it.
