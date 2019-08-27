August 27, 2019 by Wrong Hands
Posted in Cartoon | Tagged Biology, Celebrity, Comics, Funny, Genes, Genetics, Humor, Names, Pool, Science, Whatsinaname | 9 Comments
I assume Gene Vincent and Gene Pitney have already drowned, unable to keep their heads above water? 🌊
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sank like rocks…and roll
LikeLiked by 5 people
Poor Gene Roddenberry…drowned as well?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Tractor beam
Wonderful.
Might you also take a dip in the Jean Pool?
Oh yes. With Ms. Stapleton, Ms. Harlow and Mr. Van Damme
Not to mention Norma and… (drumroll)… the Jean Genie!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The latter probably floats on his back.
Bravo.
LikeLike
Comments RSS
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 19,435 other followers
Follow
Like Wrong Hands on Facebook
Blog at WordPress.com.
WPThemes.
I assume Gene Vincent and Gene Pitney have already drowned, unable to keep their heads above water? 🌊
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sank like rocks…and roll
LikeLiked by 5 people
Poor Gene Roddenberry…drowned as well?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Tractor beam
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wonderful.
Might you also take a dip in the Jean Pool?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh yes. With Ms. Stapleton, Ms. Harlow and Mr. Van Damme
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not to mention Norma and… (drumroll)… the Jean Genie!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The latter probably floats on his back.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bravo.
LikeLike