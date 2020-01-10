January 10, 2020 by Wrong Hands
Posted in Cartoon | Tagged Abridged, Baseball, Basketball, Boxing, Cartoons, Comics, Football, Funny, Golf, Humor, Soccer, Sports | 11 Comments
That just about sums them up! LOL!
LikeLiked by 2 people
My mother used to always say: “The score will be the same whether you watch the game or not.” A wise woman.
LikeLike
😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
[…] via Sports Briefs — Wrong Hands […]
Best explanations of sports I’ve ever heard! X-D
Couldn’t agree more. Well done!
Thanks so much!
Rofl! Can’t wait for additional sports briefs 🙂
Coming soon.
You totally nailed football … especially the part about the commercials. 🙂
soooo many commercials
Comments RSS
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 19,502 other followers
Follow
Like Wrong Hands on Facebook
Blog at WordPress.com.
WPThemes.
That just about sums them up! LOL!
LikeLiked by 2 people
My mother used to always say: “The score will be the same whether you watch the game or not.” A wise woman.
LikeLike
😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
[…] via Sports Briefs — Wrong Hands […]
LikeLike
Best explanations of sports I’ve ever heard! X-D
LikeLiked by 1 person
Couldn’t agree more. Well done!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks so much!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rofl! Can’t wait for additional sports briefs 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Coming soon.
LikeLike
You totally nailed football … especially the part about the commercials. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
soooo many commercials
LikeLike