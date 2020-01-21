January 21, 2020 by Wrong Hands
That about sums it up. Has anyone, for instance, tried to buy a new (printed( atlas on Amazon lately?
Are they still printing them?
Hard to tell. I’ll have to check Amazon or Barnes & Noble to make sure.
Hubby said this could also be an empty CD shelf.
True
Or an empty DVD shelf.
…VHS, LP…
It could also represent our memory. Who remembers anybody’s phone number? Address? For that matter, e-mail address?
Lose your phone, lose your mind.
There is only one phone number I still know: the one of my Mom’s home phone. I even rembemer the one with 6 digits we had, before we changed to 7.
