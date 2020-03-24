March 24, 2020 by Wrong Hands
Hey, did you see my “COVID-19 – The Album” post? 🙂 Just about to post Volume 2!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just saw it now. Love it!!
Thanks John. Volume 2 just posted.

-Bruce
-Bruce
Haha. It’s amazing. I can’t believe I forgot to include “Isolation” by Joy Division on mine.
That’s OK. You can include “Isolation” by John Lennon on your Part 2. 🙂
Ghost Town.
Saturday Night Fever; Ain’t No Mountain High Enough
