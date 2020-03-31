March 31, 2020 by Wrong Hands
If only – I have to work at the office – no home office as long as no total lockdown will be installed.
That sucks. But it’s good to know someone is still wearing pants at work. Stay safe!
It’s not that bad. So my husband and I don’t wreckt each others that much!
Yeah 🙂
The same to you!
💟
Love your Jeopardy board. And I am guessing that at the end of this, there will be many that wonder what happened to all the hours they were stuck at home, ’cause they have nothing to show for it.
Exactly. It’s amazing how time can slip through your fingers.
