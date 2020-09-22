September 22, 2020 by Wrong Hands
Posted in Cartoon | Tagged Abridged, abridged cinema, Cartoons, Cinema, Comics, Films, Funny, Humor, Humour, Media, Movies, plot summaries, Spoilers, The Wizard of Oz, Tropes | 5 Comments
❤
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, where was the spoiler alert?! I’m devastated now…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry. It’s been 81 years, too soon?
The Wicked Witch shouldn’t have been standing there railing, with her fist thrust skyward, at the tourist and saying, “Stay off my lawn, you darned kid from Kansas!”
Actually, it was Toto who pulled back the curtain on the “wizard.”
LikeLike
Comments RSS
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 19,687 other followers
Follow
Like Wrong Hands on Facebook
Create a free website or blog at WordPress.com.
WPThemes.
❤
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, where was the spoiler alert?! I’m devastated now…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry. It’s been 81 years, too soon?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Wicked Witch shouldn’t have been standing there railing, with her fist thrust skyward, at the tourist and saying, “Stay off my lawn, you darned kid from Kansas!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually, it was Toto who pulled back the curtain on the “wizard.”
LikeLike